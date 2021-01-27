 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pushed by pandemic, Germany seeks to boost technology use
0 comments
AP

Pushed by pandemic, Germany seeks to boost technology use

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday agreed on a strategy to boost the use of data for commercial purposes and signed a deal with state education authorities to fund laptops for teachers who have to work from home because of the virus lockdown.

The measures are part of a drive to boost digitalization in a country that has fallen behind many of its peers due in part to concerns about privacy and data protection.

Officials in the country often refuse to communicate with citizens by email, but Germans were nevertheless surprised to learn last year that many labs were still transmitting coronavirus test results by fax.

Hesitant about accessing their personal data, some authorities in Lower Saxony state recently sent vouchers for free masks for the elderly to people based on how old-fashioned their names were — prompting amusement from parents of toddlers called Fritz or Helga who had received the vouchers.

Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged the country's digital shortcomings this week, telling participants in a virtual meeting of the annual World Economic Forum that Germany “didn't look good” when it came to linking up the country's over 400 regional health agencies, or in the use of IT for distance learning.

“We need to get better and faster here,” she said Tuesday. “We know we have to catch up.”

Education Minister Anja Karliczek announced that the government is providing 500 million euros (over $600 million) to help pay for the purchase of laptops for teachers in the country's 16 states. Many teachers have been forced to use their own computers to conduct online lessons after schools were largely closed down before Christmas to help curb the spread of COVID.

The federal government has already agreed to spend a further 1 billion euros on laptops for poor students and to fund the hiring of IT staff to administer school networks.

Separately, the German Cabinet on Wednesday approved a package of more than 240 measures to promote the use of data as a resource for new business models.

The measures include the creation of a nationwide cancer database and funding for supercomputing networks. The government said it also wants to set a good example by making available more data held by public institutions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

+3
Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat
World

Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will resume funding for the World Health Organization and join its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines fairly around the globe, President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the pandemic said Thursday, renewing support for an agency that the Trump administration had pulled back from.

+9
5 killed in blaze at Indian producer of COVID-19 vaccine
World

5 killed in blaze at Indian producer of COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated

PUNE, India (AP) — At least five people were killed in a fire that broke out Thursday at a building under construction at Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, officials said. The company said the blaze would not affect production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts with river of lava, clouds of ash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News