 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Putin bemoans Ukraine's crackdown on pro-Russia opposition
0 comments
AP

Putin bemoans Ukraine's crackdown on pro-Russia opposition

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday harshly criticized Ukrainian authorities for what he described as their crackdown on the Moscow-friendly opposition amid simmering tensions between the two neighbors.

Putin's statement comes a day after Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition force in parliament, was placed under house arrest on treason charges that he denied. Medvedchuk has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of his daughter.

Without mentioning Medvedchuk by name, Putin lamented what he described as the ongoing “cleansing” of Ukraine's political arena, saying that those who favor cooperation with Russia face political reprisals.

“Those selective, politically motivated decisions are aimed at cleansing the political field from those forces which advocate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine's southeast and good-neighborly ties with Russia,” Putin said at a meeting of his Security Council.

Medvedchuk, 66, is accused of transferring oil and gas production licenses from one of the fields in Crimea to Russian authorities.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014 following the ouster of Ukraine's former Moscow-friendly president and also threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in seven years of fighting that has devastated the country's eastern industrial heartland, called the Donbas.

The treason accusations is the latest part of a broad campaign against Medvedchuk launched by Ukrainian authorities in February, when his financial assets were frozen for three years. In February, authorities also shut down three pro-Russian TV channels, 112, Zik and NewsOne, which Medvedchuk controlled.

In an article published Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defended the moves against Medvedchuk's assets as a legitimate effort to prevent him from damaging the country and eroding its security.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of goats help prevent wildfires in California

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
World

EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem's Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict.

US joins global push against violent extremism online
World

US joins global push against violent extremism online

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Tech giants and governments around the world — including the U.S. for the first time — are gathering virtually Friday and Saturday to find better ways to stop extremist violence from spreading online while also respecting freedom of expression.

+12
EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'
World

EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'

  • Updated

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — European Union leaders cranked up their criticism of the U.S. call to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents Saturday, arguing the move would yield no short-term or intermediate improvement in vaccine supplies and could even have a negative impact.

+4
German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban
World

German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's powerful Catholic progressives are openly defying a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings at services in about 100 different churches all over the country this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vertigo-inducing footage shows Australian hikers traveling to the highest peak on Portugal mountain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News