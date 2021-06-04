Putin hails Russian vaccines, urges stronger climate action

Putin on Friday again urged the Russians to move more quickly to get the shots, noting that the Russia-designed vaccines have been “proven to be the safest and most efficient” and emphasizing that there have been no fatalities linked to their use.

Putin invited foreign nationals to visit Russia to get the coronavirus shots, saying he would instruct the government to move quickly to facilitate that.

In his speech, Putin also emphasized the need to strengthen the international response to climate change, noting that melting permafrost has mounted a major challenge to Russia's Arctic regions.

“We have entire cities built on permafrost,” he said. “What will happen if it all starts melting?”

Speaking on other issues, Putin announced that laying the pipes for the first of two lines of the prospective Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany has now been fully completed, leaving only welding works to finalize its construction. He said the second line will follow suit soon.

The Russian leader hailed the project as more economically feasible compared to an existing pipeline via Ukraine, rejecting Ukrainian and Western criticism that it's designed to rob Ukraine of transit fees.