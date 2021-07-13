Putin hosts leader of Belarus for talks on closer ties

Russia and Belarus have a union agreement that envisages close political, economic and military ties but stops short of a full merger. Russia has pumped billions of dollars into shoring up the Soviet-style, state-controlled economy of Belarus with cheap energy supplies and loans.

Before last year's election and protests, Lukashenko often accused the Kremlin of trying to force him to relinquish control of prized economic assets and eventually abandon his country’s independence. Faced now with tougher economic sanctions, the Belarusian leader emphasized a need to jointly counter Western pressure.

“We will deal with terrorism and all that, but the economy is the most important thing,” Lukashenko said, voicing hope that “we will resist that economic blow together with Russia” and adding that the West will not succeed in trying to “monopolize the international agenda and put pressure on us.”

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the presidents agreed during their five hours of talks that Belarus would receive Russia's natural gas next year at this year's prices, the Interfax news agency reported. The two also discussed terms for new Russian loans and steps to increase cooperation in energy, taxes and customs.

Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine contributed to this report.

