Putin orders nonwork week as COVID numbers rise in Russia

About 45 million Russians, or 32% of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully vaccinated.

Putin on Wednesday strongly urged Russians to get the shots, saying “it's a matter of your life and health and the health of your dear ones.”

“There are only two ways to get over this period — to get sick or to receive a vaccine,” Putin said. "It's better to get the vaccine, why wait for the illness and its grave consequences? Please be responsible and take the necessary measures to protect yourself, your health and your close ones.”

The Russian leader, who received the domestic Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, said he's puzzled to see hesitancy about vaccines, even among his close friends.

“I can't understand what's going on,” Putin said. “We have a reliable and efficient vaccine. The vaccine really reduces the risks of illness, grave complications and death.”

Even though Russia in August 2020 became the first country of the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine and vaccines are plentiful, Russians have shown hesitancy about getting the shots, a skepticism blamed on conflicting signals sent by authorities.