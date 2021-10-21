Putin says new pipeline could quickly pump more gas to EU

He said that "while we agreed just on a few issues, we are on the right track,” but added that there also have been some rollbacks on certain issues he didn't specify.

He noted that Russia would cooperate with Washington on fighting terrorism and “provide the necessary information to U.S. colleagues.”

Asked to comment on the situation of Afghanistan, Putin commended Biden for showing the courage to order American troops' pullback despite inevitable domestic criticism, and contested the view that the move had undermined the U.S. global power.

He charged that even though some U.S. allies may have been unnerved by the quick pullout from Afghanistan, in the long run “the country's attractiveness is determined by its economy and military might.”

“The U.S. president made the right decision to withdraw troops,” Putin said.

The Russian leader added that the international community “is getting close” to officially recognizing the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan, saying the decision must be made by the United Nations, and noting the need for the Taliban to recognize the interests of all Afghan ethnic groups and respect human rights.