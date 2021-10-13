Putin says relations with Biden "working and stable"

Asked Wednesday if that was a possibility, Putin responded that Muratov shouldn't worry “if he doesn't violate the Russian law and doesn't give a pretext to be designated as a foreign agent.”

“But if he tries to shield himself with the Nobel Peace Prize to do something that violates the Russian law, it would mean he would do it deliberately to attract attention or for some other reason,” the president added.

Putin also spoke scathingly of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, charging that he was trying “to get business advantages by shielding himself with political activities.” As per his custom, Putin did not mention Navalny by name.

Navalny, Putin's most adamant political foe, was imprisoned this year after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. The Krenlin denies the accusation. He received a 2½-year prison term for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.

Commenting on Russia-U.S. ties, Putin said Russia's relations with the Biden administration have been “quite constructive” and he personally has developed “working, stable relations” with President Joe Biden.