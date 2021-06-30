Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

The U.S. Defense Department had no immediate comment on Putin's claim that a long-range U.S. reconnaissance aircraft that took off from the Greek island of Crete was operating in concert with the British ship.

Asked if the events could have triggered a global war, Putin responded that the West wouldn't risk a full-scale conflict.

“Even if we had sunk that ship, it would be hard to imagine that it would put the world on the brink of World War III because those who do it know that they can’t emerge as winners in that war, and it’s very important,” Putin said. The statement followed Russian officials’ warning that if a Western warship enters the waters again, the military could fire on it.

Putin charged that the U.S. aircraft’s apparent mission was to monitor the Russian military’s response to the British destroyer.