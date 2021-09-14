 Skip to main content
Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle
Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle

Russia opposition stifled but unbowed as Duma election nears

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2021, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he delivers his speech during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. The embattled opposition groups admit the Kremlin has left them few options and resources ahead of the Sept. 19 election that is widely seen as a key to Putin’s effort to cement his hold on power. But they still hope to erode the dominance of the ruling United Russia party in the State Duma, or parliament.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V – he received his second shot in April.

On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events. He met with the Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is “absolutely healthy,” but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus. He didn’t clarify for how long Putin would remain in self-isolation, but assured that the president will continue working as usual.

Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Peskov said “of course, yes.”

Peskov didn’t say who among Putin’s contacts were infected, saying only that there were several cases.

