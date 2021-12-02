Putin urges compliance with safety rules after mine blast

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers.

The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered.

A probe has revealed multiple violations of safety norms at the mine, including the tinkering with methane level indicators in an apparent attempt to maintain production despite the danger of explosion.

“According to preliminary data, the accident was triggered by the violation of several safety requirements,” Putin said, adding that all mines in the Kemerovo region will be checked for compliance with safety norms.

“It's inadmissible to abuse and exploit the courage of people who go down into the mines,” Putin said somberly. “Those who ignore and neglect people's safety and subject them to deadly risks in the run for profits must face responsibility in line with the law.”