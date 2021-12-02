Putin urges compliance with safety rules after mine blast

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the situation of coal mining enterprises in Kuzbass, via videoconference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Putin has warned officials about the need to strictly observe industrial safety in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51. A methane explosion rocked the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia last week, killing 46 miners and five rescuers in the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the situation of coal mining enterprises in Kuzbass, via videoconference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Putin has warned officials about the need to strictly observe industrial safety in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51. A methane explosion rocked the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia last week, killing 46 miners and five rescuers in the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the situation of coal mining enterprises in Kuzbass, via videoconference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Putin has warned officials about the need to strictly observe industrial safety in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51. A methane explosion rocked the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia last week, killing 46 miners and five rescuers in the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, rescuers step down to work at a coal mine near the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers. The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, rescuers work at a coal mine near the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers. The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, rescuers prepare to work at a coal mine near the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers. The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, rescuers prepare to work at a coal mine near the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers. The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, rescuers prepare to work at a coal mine near the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers. The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered.
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers.
The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered.
A probe has revealed multiple violations of safety norms at the mine, including the tinkering with methane level indicators in an apparent attempt to maintain production despite the danger of explosion.
“According to preliminary data, the accident was triggered by the violation of several safety requirements,” Putin said, adding that all mines in the Kemerovo region will be checked for compliance with safety norms.
“It's inadmissible to abuse and exploit the courage of people who go down into the mines,” Putin said somberly. “Those who ignore and neglect people's safety and subject them to deadly risks in the run for profits must face responsibility in line with the law.”
The Listvyazhnaya mine director, two other managers and two inspectors of the state technology watchdog have been arrested pending an investigation. They were charged with violating industrial safety requirements and could face prison sentences of up to seven years if convicted.