Putin warns West: Moscow has 'red line' about Ukraine, NATO

Responding to a question about the threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine, Psaki said “we’re deeply concerned about the heightened rhetoric, about the reported military buildup on the border.”

In Russia, when asked about Biden possibly seeking a second term, Putin said he thought that would help political stability in the U.S. The Russian leader drew a parallel with his own reelection plans.

Even though Putin hasn't decided yet whether to seek another term before his current one ends in 2024, he said the possibility of him staying on has helped Russia's stability.

The 69-year-old president has been in power for more than two decades — longer than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. Constitutional amendments approved in 2020 reset Putin’s previous term limits, allowing him to run for president two more times and hold onto power until 2036.

“In line with the constitution, I have the right to get elected to seek a new term, but I haven't yet made up my mind whether to do it or not," Putin said. “But the very existence of that right already stabilizes the domestic political situation.”