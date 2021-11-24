Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage

Ekeland, a sports journalist, and Ghorbani, a photographer, had been in Qatar as the country marked one year to go before the World Cup.

“They had gotten all the permissions needed to conduct interviews,” NRK boss Thor Gjermund Eriksen told a news conference at its headquarters in Oslo.

Ekeland said they "didn’t have a written permission” to film on private property but those there OK'd it. He said security forces in civilian clothes later came to their hotel and asked them to come to a police station.

They “were concerned that we were not allowed to film. But we were invited there by the World Cup organization to film there and there were a bunch of other media organizations there as well,” Ekeland said.

The security forces had a “tone that was quite harsh and they wanted to intimidated us,” but he said ”there were never threats or violence."

"We feel that we were treated well,” Ekeland said.

The journalists told NRK that they were not allowed to leave Qatar with their equipment. The Norwegian Union of Journalists and the country’s football federation both criticized the journalists’ arrest.