Queen delegates opening of Parliament to Prince Charles for first time

Britain's Prince Charles sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II's long reign entered new territory Tuesday when, for the first time in seven decades, she delegated the formal opening of Parliament to her son and heir, Prince Charles.
The ceremony, which includes the reading of the Queen's Speech laying out the government's legislative program, is considered an important symbol of the monarch's constitutional role as head of state.
The queen's decision to delegate her role to Charles is likely to be seen by the public as evidence that a transition is underway, with the 96-year-old monarch remaining on the throne but turning over more responsibilities to Charles.
"The heir is teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent. William will observe what awaits him," said former BBC royal reporter Peter Hunt. "With the queen progressively withdrawing from public life, the palace is keen to show the monarchy is safe in the hands of father and son."
WHAT IS THE QUEEN'S SPEECH?
The speech lays out the government's legislative program and is delivered during the formal opening of each session of Parliament. Since each parliamentary session lasts about a year, it is a roughly annual event.
The speech is written by the elected government, currently led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Imperial State Crown is carried through the Sovereign's Entrance ahead of the State Opening of Parliament at Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP
It is delivered during the state opening of Parliament. The monarch traditionally arrives in a horse-drawn carriage, sits on the Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords and wears the Imperial State Crown
But Charles, 73, sat not on the sovereign's throne, which had been removed, but on the consort's throne, which had been used by his father, Prince Philip. In the place where the queen's throne normally is placed, the Imperial State Crown was place on a velvet cushion.
Charles delivered the speech in the third person, using "Her Majesty's Government."
WHY DID ELIZABETH DECIDE TO SKIP THE SPEECH?
Buckingham Palace didn't elaborate on what it called "episodic mobility problems,'' but the queen has had difficulty moving around in recent months. She has been seen using a cane on some occasions and Prince Andrew escorted her into Westminster Abbey for the memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip, last month.
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Britain's Prince William proceed behind the Imperial State Crown through the Royal Gallery for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Hannah McKay/Pool via AP
That said, the speech involves more than just reading the remarks. There is long walk to the House of Lords, stairs to her throne — and in times past, carriages. All of these obstacles might offer a challenge for the sovereign.
Elizabeth, who only recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19, is also preparing for four days of festivities celebrating her Platinum Jubilee that are scheduled for June 2-5.
HAS THE QUEEN EVER MISSED THE SPEECH BEFORE?
Yes. In 1959, when she was in the late stages of pregnancy with Prince Andrew, and again in 1963 before the birth of Prince Edward.
On both of those occasions, Parliament was opened by a royal commission, with the speech delivered by the presiding member.
SO WHAT'S DIFFERENT THIS TIME?
This year the queen has formally asked Prince Charles to deliver the speech under rules that allow her to delegate some of her duties to senior members of the royal family who are considered "counselors of state." Counselors of state are required to act in pairs, so Charles will be accompanied by his eldest son, Prince William.
Because the duties have been delegated to Charles, there will be less disruption of the ceremonial aspects of the day.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos: Parliament opens without queen
Yeoman warders march in the houses of Parliament to start the ceremonial search which is the opening event of the annual state opening of Parliament at the House of Lords, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament is opening a new year-long session with Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP)
Eddie Mulholland
Yeoman of the Guard walk among the seats in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and revive the economy amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Johnson’s Conservative government will set out the laws it plans to pass in the coming year at the tradition-steeped State Opening of Parliament. The ceremony will take place without 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who has pulled out because of what Buckingham Palace calls “mobility issues.” (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Ben Stansall
Yeoman warders march in the houses of Parliament to start the ceremonial search which is the opening event of the annual state opening of Parliament at the House of Lords, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and revive the economy amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Dan Kitwood
Law Lords pass the Queen's seat as they arrive for the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alastair Grant
Cars with dignitaries leave Buckingham Palace for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
A car carrying the crown arrives for the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive through the Sovereign's Entrance ahead of the State Opening of Parliament at Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and revive the economy amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Chris Jackson
Cars carrying the crown and dignitaries arrive for the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prince William walks through the Norman Porch for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament is opening a new year-long session with Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Members of the Household Cavalry prepare at the Sovereign's Entrance ahead of the State Opening of Parliament at Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and revive the economy amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Chris Jackson
The Imperial State Crown is carried through the Sovereign's Entrance ahead of the State Opening of Parliament at Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and revive the economy amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Chris Jackson
Britain's Prince William arrives through the Sovereign's Entrance ahead of the State Opening of Parliament at Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and revive the economy amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Chris Jackson
Britain's Prince Charles, left, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament is opening a new year-long session with Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Britain's Prince Charles sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the pandemic-scarred economy as it laid the laws it plans in the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony known as the Queen’s Speech -- but without a key player, Queen Elizabeth II, absent for the first time in six decades. The 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament because of what Buckingham Palace calls “episodic mobility issues.” Her son and heir, Prince Charles, stood in, rattling through a short speech laying out 38 bills the government plans to pass. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Ben Stansall
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Britain's Prince William proceed behind the Imperial State Crown through the Royal Gallery for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and revive the economy amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)
Hannah McKay
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Britain's Prince William proceed behind the Imperial State Crown through the Royal Gallery for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and revive the economy amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)
Hannah McKay
Britain's Prince Charles, right, speaks with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, third from left, ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament is opening a new year-long session with Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Britain's Prince William sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the pandemic-scarred economy as it laid the laws it plans in the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony known as the Queen’s Speech -- but without a key player, Queen Elizabeth II, absent for the first time in six decades. The 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament because of what Buckingham Palace calls “episodic mobility issues.” Her son and heir, Prince Charles, stood in, rattling through a short speech laying out 38 bills the government plans to pass. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Ben Stansall
Prince Charles reads the Queen's speech next to her crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the opening of Parliament amid ongoing mobility issues. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alastair Grant
Britain's Prince William, left, leaves after the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Parliament is opening a new year-long session with Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Britain's Prince Charles holds the Queen's speech in his hands after reading it in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Ben Stansall
Serjeant-at-Arms Ugbana Oyet, left, carries the mace from the Commons chamber across through the Central Lobby followed by Speaker of the Commons, Lindsay Hoyle and Lady usher of the Black Rod, Sarah Clarke, center right, during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
Justin Tallis
Britain's Prince Charles reads the Queen's speech as he sits by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the pandemic-scarred economy as it laid the laws it plans in the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony known as the Queen’s Speech -- but without a key player, Queen Elizabeth II, absent for the first time in six decades. The 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament because of what Buckingham Palace calls “episodic mobility issues.” Her son and heir, Prince Charles, stood in, rattling through a short speech laying out 38 bills the government plans to pass. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Ben Stansall
Britain's Prince Charles, center, reads the Queen's Speech as he sits next to the Imperial State Crown with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, right, and Britain's Prince William during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Britain’s Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the pandemic-scarred economy as it laid the laws it plans in the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony known as the Queen’s Speech -- but without a key player, Queen Elizabeth II, absent for the first time in six decades. The 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament because of what Buckingham Palace calls “episodic mobility issues.” Her son and heir, Prince Charles, stood in, rattling through a short speech laying out 38 bills the government plans to pass. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Ben Stansall
Prine William attends the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend amid ongoing mobility issues. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alastair Grant
