Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby
AP

Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby

From the Some top headlines this morning: May 19 series
  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.

The palace said Wednesday the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn. It said “both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020, at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of York — due in the summer.

