 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
R&A says no plans to award the Open to Trump's Turnberry
0 comments
AP

R&A says no plans to award the Open to Trump's Turnberry

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Though stripped of his Twitter account for inciting rebellion, President Donald Trump does have alternative options of much smaller reach.

 Alex Brandon

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Donald Trump’s ownership of Turnberry will prevent the Scottish course from staging the British Open for "the foreseeable future,” the chief executive of the R&A said Monday.

Turnberry hasn’t hosted the tournament since it was bought by Trump in 2014.

“We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said.

Slumbers’ comments came a day after the PGA of America voted to take the PGA Championship event away from Trump’s New Jersey golf course next year. Last week, there was a Trump-fueled riot at the Capitol as Congress was certifying the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

“We will not return (to Turnberry),” Slumbers said, “until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”

The last British Open at Turnberry was in 2009, when Stewart Cink beat 59-year-old Tom Watson in a playoff.

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
EU commission greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
World

EU commission greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, providing the 27-nation bloc with a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mass snowball fight in Madrid after snowfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News