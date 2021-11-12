Race to lead Merkel's party in German opposition takes shape

BERLIN (AP) — A former German environment minister and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff both announced that they will run for the leadership of Merkel's center-right party on Friday as the race to head it in opposition started to take shape.

The Christian Democratic Union has decided to hold a ballot of its entire roughly 400,000-strong membership on who will take over after incumbent Armin Laschet led it to defeat and its worst-ever national election result in September.

Nominations opened on Saturday but it took nearly a week for Norbert Roettgen to become the first officially to declare his candidacy. It is Roettgen's second run — he finished third when Laschet was elected in January.

Roettgen, 56, served as environment minister a decade ago and headed the foreign affairs committee in the last German parliament.

“We lost votes and elections in the center, and we will win back these votes in the center,” Roettgen told reporters in Berlin. He said that the party must “fight for the young generation” and argued that the CDU and its leader “must embody competence and credibility in climate policy.”

Roettgen argued that the CDU needs a “fundamental renewal” to preserve its status as a major party.