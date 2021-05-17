Ransomware attack hits 4 Asian countries of AXA subsidiary

PARIS (AP) — A targeted ransomware attack hit four countries among the Asian operations of Axa Partners, the international subsidiary of Axa insurance group, with some data in Thailand accessed, Axa Partners said.

The attack and its full impact were being investigated. If the investigation “confirms that sensitive data of any individuals have been affected, the necessary steps will be taken to notify and support all corporate clients and individuals impacted,” the company said a brief statement Sunday. It noted the attack was recent, but did not specify when exactly it occurred.

The ransomware attack impacted information technology operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines, the statement said. “As a result, certain data processed by Inter Partners Asia (IPA) in Thailand has been accessed,” it said.

The statement added that “regulators and business partners have been informed.”

News of the Asia attack was first reported by the Financial Times, which said that cybercriminals using ransomware called Avaddon stole data that included customer information, medical records and claims. Hospital and doctors’ information was also filched, the FT reported.