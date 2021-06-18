Rare poached cacti found in Italy sent home to native Chile

“When a stolen work of art is recovered, it is returned,” said Cattabriga. “It had to be the same for these cacti.”

But sending them back was easier said than done. Shortly after the seizure, Italy went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The confiscated cacti were moved to a greenhouse at the Botanical Garden at the University of Milan. Then they launched a year-long effort to cut through red tape and find the funds for the transfer.

In Chile, Pablo Guerrero of the Botanical Department at the University of Concepcion began organizing with the Chile’s National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) to receive the plants.

Finally, over a year after the cacti were discovered, the recovery plan fell into place. Cattabriga joined officers from Cecchini’s wildlife team wrapping up 844 plants to be sent back to Chile. Of those confiscated from the suspected trafficker, 107 had died.

On April 18, 2021, the plants arrived at the airport in Santiago and were taken to a special quarantine center on the outskirts of the Chilean capital. They will remain there until August.