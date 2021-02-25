Rare Van Gogh painting of Paris on view ahead of auction

PARIS — A rare painting by Dutch impressionist master Vincent van Gogh of a street scene in the Parisian neighborhood of Montmartre will be publicly displayed for the first time before its auction next month.

Sotheby's auction house said the work, painted in 1887, has remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years — out of the public eye.

It will be exhibited next month in Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Paris ahead of an auction scheduled on March 25 in the French capital.

"It's an important painting in the oeuvre of Vincent van Gogh because it dates from the period in which he's living in Paris with his brother, Theo," Etienne Hellman, senior director of Impressionist and Modern Art at Sotheby's, told the Associated Press.

Van Gogh moved to Paris in 1886 and lived in Montmartre. He left the capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

"Before this, his paintings are much darker .... In Paris he discovers color," Hellman said. "Color blows up into the painting."

"Street Scene in Montmartre" depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a woman and a girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.