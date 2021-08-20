Refugee group: 32 Afghans trapped between Poland and Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish refugee rights group said Friday that 32 people who fled Afghanistan have been trapped for 12 days in an area between Poland and Belarus while caught up in a standoff between the two countries.

The group, Fundacja Ocalenie, called on Polish authorities to allow the people to apply for refugee status in Poland, saying they have the right to do so. Polish authorities are refusing to let them in, and Belarusian guards will not let them return.

“In accordance with the law in force in Poland, each of these people should be allowed to submit an application for protection,” Piotr Bystrianin, the president of the group's management board, said in a statement.

Poland and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants across their borders with his country in what they have called an act of “hybrid war.” Their borders also form part of the European Union's external border, and the countries believe Lukashenko is acting in revenge for sanctions the EU imposed over his disputed reelection and crackdown on dissent.

Most of the recent migrants traveling from Belarus are believed to be originally from Iraq and Afghanistan.