Regional election poses crucial test for French far right

Polls had suggested that Le Pen's party had some momentum, with legitimate ambitions to win control of leadership councils in one or more of France’s 12 mainland regions.

But the apathy last week also infected National Rally voters. Only in one region, in the southeast, did the party finish first. Its candidates elsewhere were all relegated to second place or lower, with some openly abandoning all hopes of winning in round two.

A major question in the runoff was whether voters would band together to keep Le Pen's party out of power as they did in the past, repulsed by her anti-immigration and anti-European Union populism and the racist, antisemitic image that clung to the National Front, which was founded by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

The party dominated the first round of the last regional elections in 2015, but collapsed in the runoff as parties and voters joined together against it.

The National Rally's best chance of a first-time regional victory was in the southeastern Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Its candidate there, Thierry Mariani, was in a tight race with a mainstream conservative incumbent, Renaud Muselier.

Results were expected after the last polls close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT; 2 p.m. EDT). The left currently heads five of the 12 mainland regions while the mainstream right runs seven.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0