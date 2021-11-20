Relatives of virus dead question Japan's stay-at-home policy

Resources were improperly managed, including widespread hospitalizations of people who didn't need it, he said. Public health bureaus are designed for research and are ill-suited to be “gatekeepers” for doling out COVID-19 care, he added.

The problems are deeply rooted in a decades-old system, and Yamamoto worries that even if Japan manages to ride out this pandemic, it will be unprepared for the next one.

“No other nation turned away patients like this, even countries that had far more cases. The idea of doctors not seeing patients should be out of the question. If you are a doctor, you have to take care of the sick," Yamamoto said.

“Japan has done nothing. There has been no leadership," he said.

The time to act is now, before another wave of coronavirus infections hits, said Dr. Kenji Shibuya, research director at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research, an independent think tank.

“They didn’t act before, even though they knew it’s coming,” said Shibuya, who has experience working in Britain. “It is about a lack of commitment, lack of will, lack of passion to make a change at a time of crisis,” he said.