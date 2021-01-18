 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remittances to El Salvador rebound after early pandemic drop
0 comments
AP

Remittances to El Salvador rebound after early pandemic drop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The money sent home to El Salvador by migrants plunged 40% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but then recovered to end 2020 at a record high of $5.92 billion, authorities said Monday.

The country’s central bank said the figure was 4.8% higher than in 2019, or almost $270 million more.

Remittances account for 23% percent of El Salvador’s gross domestic product and benefit about 360,000 households.

The lowest point was in April, when remittances were down 40% as compared to the same month of 2019, but by June they started recovering.

The vast majority of Salvadoran migrants, almost 2 million, work in the United States, where the economic effects of the pandemic resulted in lost income.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
World

WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.”

+5
US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash
World

US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Indonesia's capital to join the investigation into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Discovery in Egypt leads to major archeological first

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News