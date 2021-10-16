Removing the %&*@ from Maine's vanity plates will take time

But Maine became the “wild, wild, wild west of vanity license plates" when the state dropped its review process in 2015. “Our anything-goes approach was unusual," Bellows said.

As a former executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, Bellows understands the importance of the First Amendment protections on free speech. But she acknowledged she didn't understand the extent of “really disturbing” license plates before she was sworn in as secretary of state earlier this year.

There have been lawsuits over the issue in other states.

Last year, a federal judge ruled that California couldn’t enforce a ban on vanity license plates it considers “offensive to good taste and decency.”

The California law was overly broad, so states must be careful to target license plates that are profane or obscene, or represent hate speech.

In Maine, there are about 121,000 vanity license plates on the roads in a state with about 1.3 million residents. An estimated 400 offensive plates could be subject to recall, officials said.

Bellows said she's looking at it this way: “If you can’t say it on the 6 o'clock news, it shouldn't be on a license plate."

“The license plate is the property of the state,” she said. “If you really want an offensive slogan on your car, then you can use a bumper sticker.”

