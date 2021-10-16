 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Removing the %&*@ from Maine's vanity plates will take time
0 comments
AP

Removing the %&*@ from Maine's vanity plates will take time

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Associated Press (AP) — Removing the flipping obscenities from license plates on Maine's roads and highways isn't going to happen overnight, even though a law banning such profanities in a state where such regulation has been unusually lax goes into effect Monday.

Currently, there are license plates with salty language including f-bombs, references to anatomy and sex acts, and general insults. One license plate says simply, “F—-Y0U" — except that on the plate, it's plainly spelled out.

Now, rule-making is getting underway to ensure the law protects First Amendment rights while getting rid of obscene language.

The process, which includes public comment, could take between two to four months, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.

Requests for so-called vanity license plates that are deemed to be potentially offensive will be on hold in the meantime. Eventually, the state will begin recalling previously issued plates, likely this winter.

“Rule-making will delay the process of active removal of plates from the road but will help us balance the free speech rights of citizens and the public interest of removing inappropriate license plates,” she said.

A majority of states have restrictions on license plate messages that are considered profane, sexually suggestive, racist, drug related, politically objectionable or religiously offensive.

But Maine became the “wild, wild, wild west of vanity license plates" when the state dropped its review process in 2015. “Our anything-goes approach was unusual," Bellows said.

As a former executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, Bellows understands the importance of the First Amendment protections on free speech. But she acknowledged she didn't understand the extent of “really disturbing” license plates before she was sworn in as secretary of state earlier this year.

There have been lawsuits over the issue in other states.

Last year, a federal judge ruled that California couldn’t enforce a ban on vanity license plates it considers “offensive to good taste and decency.”

The California law was overly broad, so states must be careful to target license plates that are profane or obscene, or represent hate speech.

In Maine, there are about 121,000 vanity license plates on the roads in a state with about 1.3 million residents. An estimated 400 offensive plates could be subject to recall, officials said.

Bellows said she's looking at it this way: “If you can’t say it on the 6 o'clock news, it shouldn't be on a license plate."

“The license plate is the property of the state,” she said. “If you really want an offensive slogan on your car, then you can use a bumper sticker.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
'Citizens decide': Climate protests near Dutch parliament
World

'Citizens decide': Climate protests near Dutch parliament

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.

+12
Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces
World

Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Rome judge halted the trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces on the day it opened Thursday, saying there was no certainty they had been officially informed that they were charged in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student.

+17
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
World

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

  • Updated

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don't lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet
World

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.

Watch Now: Related Video

No quarantine required in Sydney for vaccinated international travelers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News