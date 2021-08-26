Replica of Swedish 18th century trading ship to sail to Asia

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Her cannons firing a powerful salute, a full-size replica of an 18th century armed merchant ship that sank in 1745 sailed into port at the Swedish capital Thursday, ahead of a voyage to Asia early next year.

Drawing crowds in every port she visits, the nearly 60-meter (197-feet) long Götheborg of Sweden is billed the world’s largest operational wooden sailing vessel and will be used to promote Swedish businesses and culture, and advocate for sustainability.

It’s the first time in six years that the three-masted ship has left her home port in western Sweden, so the trip offered a chance to bring the new crew up to speed.

“The ship is actually made for ocean passages,” said 26 year-old Marielle Cocozza, the Second in Command. “She’s missing the oceans and this trip to Stockholm is to prepare us to work together and I think that has been achieved.”

In 1745, the original Götheborg ran aground and sank just outside her home port of Goteborg at the end of her third round trip to China. More than 130 men were on board, and all survived.

The ship was owned by the Swedish East India Company, which traded with China and completed a total of 132 voyages with 37 vessels until it ceased operating in 1813.