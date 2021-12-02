 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Austria's ex-chancellor Kurz to leave politics
0 comments
AP

Report: Austria's ex-chancellor Kurz to leave politics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian media report that the country's former chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, plans to quit politics, a month after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations.

Vienna daily Krone reported Thursday that Interior Minister Karl Nehammer could replace Kurz as the head of the conservative Austrian People's Party.

It quoted people close to Kurz as saying the 35-year-old had made the decision to leave politics following the recent birth of his first child.

Kurz resigned as chancellor last month after Austrian prosecutors announced that he was one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens, had demanded his replacement.

He was succeeded as chancellor by Alexander Schallenberg, the former foreign minister.

Kurz, who denies any wrongdoing, and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports financed with public money. Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Julie Goodwin came to honor the Iron Workers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched
World

Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Two Israelis drove into the Palestinian city of Ramallah Wednesday, and their car was surrounded by a crowd and set ablaze, according to the Israeli army and video footage posted online. Palestinian police turned the men over to Israel.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four injured after WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News