Report: Hashimoto will be offered job to head Tokyo Olympics

Kawabuchi quickly withdrew from further consideration.

Two other former Olympians were also reported to have been in the running: Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee who won gold in judo in 1984, and Mikako Kotani, who won two bronze medals in synchronized swimming at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Kotani is the sports director for the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. That committee's leadership is dominated by men, who make up 80% of the executive board.

Hashimoto would inherit a tough job. Polls show about 80% of Japanese people want the Olympics canceled or postponed. They have reacted to the risks around holding the Olympics during a pandemic, and the soaring costs. The official cost is $15.4 billion, but government audits have suggested its more than $25 billion.

Japan, which has controlled the coronavirus better than most developed countries, began to roll out vaccines on Wednesday. It is several months behind Britain and the United States.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 with 11,000 athletes, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24 with 4,400 athletes. The plan is to keep the athletes in a “bubble” at the Athletes Village, at venues and at training areas.