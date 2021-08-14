Report: Hong Kong police investigating protest group

The crackdown has virtually silenced opposition voices in the city — and drawn sanctions from the U.S. against Hong Kong and Chinese government officials.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported Friday that the Civil Human Rights Front had decided to disband, but did not publicly announce the decision. The group did not respond to requests for comment through their social media sites, while a public email for the group returned an error message.

The group organized massive protests in June 2019 against a proposed extradition law that would have allowed suspects in Hong Kong to stand trial in mainland China, where the judicial system is opaque and often criticized as abusive. The proposed law was seen as further infringement from Beijing on the freedoms the former British colony was promised it could maintain following the 1997 handover.

Although the proposed bill was eventually withdrawn, the massive protests later burgeoned into broader calls for greater democratic freedoms, leading to months of demonstrations that at times turned violent between police and protesters.