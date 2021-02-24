Report: Italy's mobsters well-poised to exploit pandemic aid

Italy's mobsters are, "today, financiers, tomorrow, surely, exploiters, predators,” of the new companies the EY funds will make possible, Vallone said.

Investigators noted the speed in which Italy has been doling out recovery relief to compensate businesses for losses aggravated by government-imposed restrictions during the pandemic, such as restaurant, cafe, gym and theater closures. While Italy for years has had a complex process of scrutiny in awarding public works contracts aimed at discouraging organized crime infiltration, the sheer amount of new projects could put those safeguards at risk.

“All this will constitute serious risks of mafia infiltration in the legal economy, especially in the health sector that represents an area of interest of enormous amount" and is "thus appetizing even for the social control that this can offer” in the territory of crime syndicates, the report states.

Vallone suggested that Parliament might need to enact legislation to further reduce the possibility of Mafia infiltration.

With Italy's economy largely flat for a good decade even before the pandemic ravaged Italy, south-based crime syndicates, in particular the 'ndrangheta, a global cocaine broker, have invested ill-earned revenues in “clean” businesses such as hotels and restaurants.