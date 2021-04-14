Report: Mexico's COVID-19 policies cost huge number of lives

"From the outset, health authorities deemed efforts to stop or contain the virus futile and a waste of scarce resources, arguing instead for a mitigation approach and the preparation of the health system to care for the small minority that would require medical attention,” the report said.

But concentrating so much power in the hands of López-Gatell, an appointee of López Obrador, led the government to double-down on early mistakes.

The human cost of the missteps has been overwhelming.

“Every day I cry for my son, for the circumstances” in which he died, said Martha Méndez Guevara, whose son, television sports journalist José “Pepe” Roldán Méndez, 43, died of COVID-19 in June.

Mendez Guevara brought photos of her son and an urn with his ashes to Mexico City's Basilica de Guadalupe Wednesday to have them blessed at an improvised shrine for pandemic victims.

She says she can't judge whether authorities' response to the pandemic was sufficient, in part because she never got to see her son after he was admitted to a government hospital in May. “We don't know if they did enough for him, because we we were not allowed to visit him," she said.