Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

But they also criticized the government’s test-and-trace program, saying its slow, uncertain and often chaotic performance hampered Britain’s response to the pandemic.

The government’s strategy during the first three months of the crisis reflected official scientific advice that widespread infection was inevitable given that testing capacity was limited; that there was no immediate prospect for a vaccine; and the belief that the public wouldn’t accept a lengthy lockdown, the report said. As a result, the government sought merely to manage the spread of the virus, instead of trying to stop it altogether.

The report described this as a “serious early error” that the U.K. shared with many countries in Europe and North America.

“There was a groupthink that the way you tackle a pandemic should be similar to a flu pandemic," Jeremy Hunt, a former British health minister who now heads Parliament’s health committee, said. "I was part of that groupthink, too, when I was health secretary. ”

Hunt said that before the coronavirus hit, “an American university said we were the second-best prepared country in the world” for a pandemic.

“We know that clearly wasn’t the case,” he said.