UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents; 1 arrested

LONDON (AP) — British police and media reports said that Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed during a meeting with constituents in eastern England on Friday. A man has been arrested.

There was no immediate confirmation of Amess' condition, though a colleague said it was serious and he was still being treated at the scene.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested and a knife recovered.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public," police said.

Sky News and others said Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in a residential area of Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

Aerial footage showed several ambulances and an air ambulance was waiting nearby to the church.

John Lamb, a local councilor, said Amess had not been taken to hospital more than two hours after the attack and the situation was “extremely serious.”

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called, but had no other details.