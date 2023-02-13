Volunteers and rescue teams have been working non-stop in different parts of the city to find possible survivors in the southern city of Adiyaman in Turkey.
spotlight
Rescue teams continue searching for earthquake survivors in Turkey
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that on his order a U.S. fighter jet has shot down an unidentified object flying high over northern Canada,…
The death toll from an earthquake in Turkey and Syria has passed 11,000.
Survivors struggle to stay warm and fed as earthquake death toll reaches 20,000. Here's the latest from Turkey and Syria
Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for foo…
Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced plans to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks. The announc…
Police have charged a bus driver with first-degree murder after he drove his vehicle at a high speed into a day care center north of Montreal,…