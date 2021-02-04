Resistance to coup grows despite Myanmar's block of Facebook

The military has said it acted lawfully and constitutionally because the government had refused to address its complaints that last November’s general election, in which Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory, was marred by widespread voting irregularities. The state Election Commission has refuted the allegations.

About 70 recently elected lawmakers defied the new military government on Thursday by convening a symbolic meeting of the Parliament that was prevented from opening. They signed their oaths of office at a government guesthouse in the capital, Naypyitaw, where about 400 of them were detained in the aftermath of the takeover. They have since been told they can return to their home districts.

The unofficial convening was a symbolic gesture to assert that they, not the military, are the country’s legitimate lawmakers.

Some expressed their anger and their determination to resist the coup as they left the guesthouse.

“This violates the human rights of the whole citizenry. This is not a coup. This is a treason against the government. I will have to say that this is state treason,” said Khin Soe Soe Kyi, a member of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.