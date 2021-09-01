 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restaurants, malls reopen as Thai virus restrictions eased
0 comments
AP

Restaurants, malls reopen as Thai virus restrictions eased

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BANGKOK (AP) — Shopping malls, restaurants, parks and schools reopened in Thailand's capital on Wednesday after the government eased restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A surge that began in April sent new cases and deaths soaring, and department stores, restaurants, parks and other gathering places in Bangkok were ordered to close in July.

But a decline in new cases in recent weeks led authorities to ease many of the restrictions imposed in the capital and in other badly affected areas to reduce the impact on businesses.

At Bangkok’s upmarket Iconsiam mall, customers were greeted by staff and given hand sanitizing gel. Shoppers are instructed to register via an app, while staff must take rapid COVID-19 tests on a regular basis.

“I can’t believe that we can return to some normalcy,” said 69-year-old shopper Pornthip Thiensanthiranon. “I didn’t think this is possible because we have been living with COVID for so long and staying at home and not going anywhere. It’s relaxing to come back here.”

Pairoj Fuangbangruang, a food seller at Iconsiam, said he is "so happy that I can come back to work.”

“Finally, I can earn a living,” he said.

The government has come under intense criticism for its failure to secure timely and adequate supplies of vaccines, leaving the country vulnerable to further infections. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and several Cabinet members are the target this week of a no-confidence debate in Parliament over the issue.

The government has been scrambling recently to obtain and administer vaccines. It says as of Tuesday, 90.4% of Bangkok’s 7.69 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine and 22.4% are fully vaccinated.

About 32.6 million doses have been administered nationwide, with around 23.8 million people, or 34.5% of Thailand's 69 million population, receiving at least one dose and 8.21 million people, or 11.9%, fully vaccinated.

Health authorities announced 14,802 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the confirmed total to 1,219,531 since the pandemic began last year. There were 252 new deaths for a total of 11,841.

The recent wave of the coronavirus has accounted for 97% of total cases and more than 99% of total deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus
World

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government asked the president Tuesday to declare a state of emergency along the border with Belarus as it tries to stop migrants from entering from the neighboring country. The government cited the potential risk from foreign actors and the actions of protesters in Poland as rationales for the declaration.

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News