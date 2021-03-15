Rights groups file landmark legal case against Russian Wagner mercenaries

"This is the first claim filed by a Syrian victim with the support of human rights NGOs [non-governmental organizations] to Russian authorities in an unprecedented attempt to overcome impunity and bring Russian suspects to justice."

According to his brother, Mohammed A. returned to Syria in March 2017 from Lebanon where he worked as a construction worker, the NGOs said. Upon return, Mohammed was arrested by the Syrian military and taken to a base for conscription service near Damascus. In their last phone conversation, Mohammed told his brother he intended to defect from the army and was never heard from again.

The plaintiffs ask the Russian Investigative Committee to open an investigation on charges of "murder committed with extreme brutality by a group of persons." The Committee so far has not commented on the request. The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday he is aware of the media reports on the matter but referred the question to the Investigative Committee.

The Investigative Committee did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Private military companies are illegal under Russian law but Wagner has been playing an increasingly prominent role in advancing Russia's off-the-books foreign policy goals abroad.