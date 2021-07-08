Rights groups hail jailing of South Africa's ex-leader Zuma

Zuma will wear standard prison garb and will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his sentence, Lamola said. The prison will comply with rulings coming from the two court applications that Zuma’s lawyers have filed against his imprisonment, the minister said.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was pleased Zuma is in custody but criticized him for failing “to abide by the deadline set by the Constitutional Court, thus continuing a pattern of disregard for the rule of law and for our constitutional democracy.”

The foundation said it is “profoundly disturbed by the willingness of Mr. Zuma to court public violence and lawlessness in support of political and personal agendas. ... This is extremely dangerous in the contexts of a country where the rule of law is under siege at so many levels. ... It is vital that Mr. Zuma and his supporters be held accountable every step of the way.”

Amnesty International South Africa also praised Zuma’s surrender and imprisonment.

“Due process must be allowed to take its course and the Constitution and the law upheld. Former President Zuma handing himself over goes a long way in showing that no one is above the law in South Africa,” said Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty South Africa.