 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Road-blocking climate protesters resume campaign in London
0 comments
AP

Road-blocking climate protesters resume campaign in London

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade resumed a road-blocking campaign in London on Monday ahead of the United Nations' annual climate conference.

As commuters headed to work, demonstrators from the Insulate Britain campaign obstructed a major artery into Canary Wharf, a major financial center in east London that is home to some of the world's biggest banks. Other roads into the British capital's traditional financial center, the City of London, which is a few miles west of Canary Wharf, were also blocked.

The Metropolitan Police force said 52 people were arrested in connection with Monday's protests, during which some demonstrators glued themselves to the roads.

On Oct. 14, Insulate Britain paused its organized blocking of many major roads that had caused traffic misery for drivers in and around London.

The group says it wants the country's Conservative government to insulate “all of Britain’s 29 million leaky homes by 2030, and all social housing by 2025,” a policy that it says will pay dividends in the urgent battle against climate change.

The resumption of the roadblocking campaign comes days before the start of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in the Scottish city of Glasgow. Many environmentalists are calling the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 gathering the world’s last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.

Tony Hill, 71, said he had traveled hundreds of miles from his home in northwest England to join Monday's protest in the City of London.

“I’m here today out of anger, fear and determination,” Hill said. “The anger that my government is failing the people of our country. The governments of the world are failing everyone. Everyone says we’re at the eleventh hour, but we’re at midnight, and nothing substantial is being done by our government and governments across the world.”

———

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Flash flood threat developing for the Northeast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote
World

Romanian government falls after no-confidence vote

  • Updated

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu of the governing National Liberal Party was ousted Tuesday after a no-confidence motion in his government passed overwhelmingly, deepening an ongoing political crisis.

+2
Malta vows better journalist protections, reforms
World

Malta vows better journalist protections, reforms

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The Maltese government on Tuesday responded to a critical European human rights evaluation by vowing to soon propose new legislation to better protect journalists in the wake of the 2017 assassination of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding continues out west as severe storms shift east

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News