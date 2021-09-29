Rohingya refugee leader shot dead in Bangladesh camp

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Unidentified miscreants opened fire on a prominent leader of the Rohingya refugees, leaving him dead in a camp in Bangladesh, a police official said Wednesday.

Naimul Haque, an commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar, said in a statement that the gun attack on Mohibullah took place at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district late Wednesday. Doctors in hospital declared him dead after he was rushed there. He is known by his one name.

No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear immediately who was behind the attack.

Mohibullah, a teacher turned rights activist, emerged as a key Rohingya refugee leader and a spokesman representing the refugees from neighboring Myanamr in international meetings. The 50-year-old came to Bangladesh in 2017 when about 700,000 refugees fled Myanamr amid violence allegedly perpetrated by Myanmar soldiers.