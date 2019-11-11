BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian election authorities say President Klaus Iohannis will face Viorica Dancila, the recently ousted former prime minister, in the Nov. 24 presidential runoff.
The Permanent Electoral Authority said Monday that the center-right Iohannis got 36.9% of the valid votes, while Dancila received 23.4%. A runoff is needed because no one got more than 50% of the votes in Sunday's first round.
Dan Barna, of the Save Our Romania party, was third with 14.2% support.
You have free articles remaining.
The election has been overshadowed by Romania's political crisis, which recently saw a fourth prime minister take office in less than three years.
Dancila's Social Democratic government lost a no-confidence vote in October and was replaced last week by a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's National Liberal Party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.