 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Romania's president designates new PM as crisis nears end
0 comments
AP

Romania's president designates new PM as crisis nears end

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president on Monday nominated a new prime minister to form an unlikely coalition comprised of the ruling National Liberal Party and its former Social Democrat Party rivals, as lawmakers hope to end a protracted political crisis.

After consultations with Romania’s parliamentary parties on Monday, President Klaus Iohannis approved former army general Nicolae Ciuca of the center-right Liberals to form a government. It is Ciuca’s second mandate after he relinquished a previous one on Nov. 2 after it appeared he did not have the required parliamentary support.

After his second nomination Monday, Ciuca said Romanian citizens “expect stability and solutions” from lawmakers as they push to solve an acute COVID-19 crisis, deal with an energy crisis and set about implementing key development funds from the European Union, to which Romania belongs.

A vote of confidence is expected to be held on Thursday for the new three-party coalition made up of the Liberals, the Social Democrats, and Romania’s small ethnic Hungarian party UDMR. Between them, they hold about two-thirds of parliamentary seats.

“I hope that starting Thursday we will be able to start working seriously at the level of the government team,” Ciuca said.

Part of the deal between the new coalition partners is the concept of rotating prime ministers. Ciuca will hold the premiership position for 18 months, after which a premier from PSD will take over. The PSD will head key ministries such as finance, transport, and defense.

Romania, a country of around 19 million, has been in political turmoil for the past two months after former Liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu fired the justice minister from its junior coalition partner, USR, for not signing off on a 10 billion-euro (11.2 billion USD) regional development fund.

USR, which had expressed concerns over transparency on how the money would be managed, retaliated by withdrawing from the three-party coalition. Citu’s government was then ousted on Oct. 5 in a censure motion filed by PSD, which was supported by USR.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Marchers protest Rittenhouse verdict in Kenosha

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
World

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

+2
Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel
World

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

+16
Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help
World

Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help

  • Updated

ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports have been taken by their Chinese employer and that they are now stuck in a grim plainland in Serbia with no help from local authorities.

+6
Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show
World

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.

Watch Now: Related Video

18,000 still trapped in Canada's massive flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News