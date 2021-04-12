Rome judge orders arrest of Vatican suspect in London deal

Cappiello’s 15-page order cited evidence gathered by both Vatican prosecutors and Rome investigators, who say they uncovered evidence of false billing, tax evasion and money laundering when Torzi’s cellphone, emails and WhatsApp messages were seized by Vatican investigators last year.

Torzi’s lawyers said in a statement Monday that all taxes had been paid on the transactions cited by Cappiello and that they expected it would be thrown out.

They noted that a British judge recently ruled that there was no reason to believe that Torzi benefited from criminal conduct as alleged by the Vatican and that the city state’s prosecutors had overstated their case through “appalling” omissions and misrepresentations to the court.

The Vatican had arrested Torzi for 10 days in June last year after he came into the Vatican City State for questioning about his role in the London deal. The Vatican’s secretariat of state had used Torzi as a middleman to exit an investment fund that controlled the London property so that the Holy See could buy the building outright.

Vatican prosecutors have suffered a series of losses in foreign courts over the course of their investigation, which has raised questions about the rights of the accused in the Vatican's criminal justice system. The search of a key suspect's Rome apartment was declared illegitimate and an extradition request for an Italian was woman dropped at the last minute after Italy's high court established she never should have been arrested in the first place.

