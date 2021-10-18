Rome waits to learn who's its new mayor after runoff voting

Runoffs are also taking place in some 65 towns and smaller cities, including Turin, a northern city where another important 5-Star figure, Chiara Appendino declined to run for a second-term as mayor, and the populist candidate failed to make it to the runoff.

Turnout in Rome was running low, a possible indication that Romans are resigned to the possibility that whoever is mayor from whatever political stripe won't significantly turn around the city's fortunes.

Before Raggi, a center-left surgeon-turned politician, and before him, a far-right politician, led City Hall adminstrations struggling to heal finances and marred by patronage scandals. Raggi herself saw a heavy turnover of commissioners, complicating efforts to solve Rome's problems.

During the current campaign, Michetti, a lawyer specializing in administrative law, had to respond to allegations of anti-Semitism after written remarks by him about the Holocaust surfaced. Michetti had said other genocides don’t get as much attention as the Holocaust because they aren’t associated with banking powers. After an outcry from Italy’s tiny Jewish community and others, Michetti apologized for hurting the sensibilities of Jews.