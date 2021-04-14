Royal funeral offers chance for William, Harry to reconcile

“I absolutely think it would be wrong to be all about themselves before the funeral. And I think that it’s wrong to imagine that they’re going to pour out their hearts and give each other a hug, when so much has happened in the year and William has had to take on so much more responsibility,” she told the AP.

Harry arrived in the U.K. on Monday and is in quarantine, but he can attend the funeral in line with government rules that make exceptions for such occasions. Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, was advised by her doctor not to make the long trip, officials said.

The brothers have had contrasting roles and personalities from birth, though in recent years those differences have increasingly come to the fore.

As the younger brother to a future king — the so-called “spare” to the heir — Harry had far fewer responsibilities and a reputation as the party prince before serving in the army and settling down in his 30s. He found success and enjoyed popularity in Britain with the Invictus Games, the sporting event he founded for disabled and wounded members of the military.

Yet his place in the monarchy became further diminished with the birth of William’s three children, who bumped him down to sixth in line to the throne.