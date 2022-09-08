Royals rush to Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth II, under medical supervision

Queen Elizabeth II has died.
Click here for the latest coverage:
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health," Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to Scotland to the side of the 96-year-old monarch.
Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos of Queen Elizabeth II through the years
The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain's prime minister.
"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,'' a palace spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with customary policy. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File
The palace declined to provide further details about the queen's condition, but there were other worrying signs. Truss was interrupted during a debate in the House of Commons to be informed about Elizabeth's condition, and family members canceled long-planned engagements to travel to the Highlands.
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Members of the royal family traveled by plane to Scotland. Prince William, Charles' eldest son, was among the royals en route to Balmoral, as were his brother, Prince Harry, and Harry's wife, Meghan.
Britain's Prince William drives a car carrying the Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen's 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.
Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.
"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," Truss said on Twitter.
"My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Political leaders of every persuasion also expressed their concern, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said the "prayers of the nation" are with Elizabeth.
Since assuming the throne after the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, Elizabeth has been a symbol of stability as Britain negotiated the end of empire, the dawn of the information age and the mass migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society.
Throughout it all, the queen has built a bond with the nation through a seemingly endless series of public appearances as she opened libraries, dedicated hospitals and bestowed honors on deserving citizens.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File
She worked steadily into the twilight of her reign. But the death of Prince Philip, her husband of more than 70 years, in April of last year reminded the country that the reign of the queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is finite.
That truth was the subtext of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as newspapers, TV news shows and the walls of the palace were filled with images of Elizabeth as she changed from a glamorous young queen in crown and diamonds to a kind of global grandmother known for her omnipresent handbag and love of horses and corgis.
Charles was front and center throughout the festivities as he stood in for his mother and demonstrated he was ready to take on her mantle.
Wearing a ceremonial scarlet tunic and bearskin hat, he reviewed the troops during the Queen's Birthday Parade on the opening day of the jubilee. The next day, he was the last guest to enter St. Paul's Cathedral and took his seat at the front of the church for a service of thanksgiving in honor of the queen. At a star-studded concert in front of Buckingham Palace, he delivered the main tribute to the woman he addressed as "Your Majesty, Mummy."
The queen's public appearances during the Jubilee were brief but symbolic, underscoring three pillars of her reign: a personal bond with the public, strong links to the armed forces and support for the Commonwealth, a group of 54 nations with former colonial ties to Britain.
On the final day of the event, she joined other senior members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a flyby by 70 military aircraft and wave to supporters who filled the street below. Later, she took part in a beacon lighting ceremony at Windsor Palace, the culmination of events that spanned the Commonwealth.
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years
In this 1927 file photo, Princess Elizabeth is taken for a ride in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with her cousin, the honourable Gerald Lascelles, right, son of Princess Royal. (AP Photo, file)
STF
FILE - In this 1942 file photo, Princess Elizabeth is pictured as "Prince Florizel", left, and her sister, princess Margaret as "Cinderella", in a pantomime the royal sisters produced in aid of the Royal Household Concerts Well Fund early in London. (AP Photo, file)
STF
The daughters of the King and Queen of England, Princess Elizabeth, left, and Princess Margaret Rose, proudly hold the silver cup awarded them as first prize at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, May 31, 1945, London, England. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bridesmaids Princess Elizabeth, left, Princess Alexandra, center, daughter of the Duchess of Kent, and Princess Margaret Rose, right, wait for King George and Queen Elizabeth to rejoin the bridal procession following the marriage of Hon. Patricia Mountbatten and Baron Brabourne at Romsey Abbey, Oct. 26, 1946, Hampshire, England. The bride is the daughter of admiral viscount Louis Mountbatten. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, on her 21st birthday, seated in Natal National Park, South Africa, April 21, 1947. In the background are the Drakensberg Mountains. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth)
EDDIE WORTH
This official picture of Britain's Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, was made on July 10, 1947 in London. The Princess' engagement ring can be seen on her finger. (AP Photo)
AP
Prince Elizabeth and her fiancé, Lt. Philip Mountbatten are welcomed on July 16, 1947 at Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland, by Sir John Falconer, Lord Provost of Edinburgh (back to camera). Princess Elizabeth was granted the Freedom of Edinburgh at an official ceremony. (AP Photo)
AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, in this Nov. 20, 1947 photo, after their wedding. From left to right, King George VI, Princess Margaret, Lady Mary Cambridge, the bride and bridegroom, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary. (AP Photo)
AP
Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh are seen leaving Westminster Abbey, London, on Nov. 20, 1947, following their wedding service. (AP Photo)
AP
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 1948 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, holds her son Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, following his christening. Seated at right is her grandmother Queen Mary, the mother of her father, King George VI, background. (AP Photo, Pool, File)
POOL
Princess Elizabeth, center, congratulates Moira Shearer, left, a ballerina in the Scots Ballet Artiste, following the latter's performance at a concert, held in honor of the Princess and the Duke of Edinburgh, right, at the Usher Hall, March 1, 1949, Edinburgh, Scotland. The Princess wears a crinoline gown of white satin embroidered with crystals a diamond and necklace. Earlier in the day, the freedom of the city of Edinburgh was conferred on the Duke. (AP Photo)
AP
FILE - This is a June. 2, 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest, File)
Leslie Priest
In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey, London, at the end of her coronation ceremony. (AP Photo/File)
STR
Queen Elizabeth II walks between weaving machines at the Malvern Mill of Walter Pollard. Ltd., at Nelson, Lancashire, England on April 16, 1955 during her tour. (AP Photo)
AP
While Princess Margaret puffs unconcernedly at cigarette in long holder, her sister, British Queen Elizabeth II, gasps as a mount slips during dressage section of the Equestrian Olympics at Stockholm, Sweden on June 12, 1956. The Queen, her sister, and the Duke of Edinburgh are taking in the Olympics after the royal couple made a state visit to Sweden. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Entertainer Judy Garland, right, looks a little starstruck as she meets Queen Elizabeth II in the foyer of the Palladium Theater in London, after a royal variety performance, Nov. 18, 1957. Garland was one of a group of stage stars who appeared before a glittering audience, among whom were the queen and other members of the royal family. (AP Photo)
STR
In this June 20, 1959 file photo Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are pictured in Schefferville, as they listen to explanation on workings of an iron ore mine on another stop in their royal tour of Canada. AP Photo, File)
STF
Price review, 8-year-old racehorse, leans out of his stall at Royal Veterinary College field station near Hatfield, England on April 20, 1959, to greet England's Queen Elizabeth II. The queen visited the new field station and declared it officially open. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's first family Prince Philip, Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Charles, stands at top of steps of the East Terrace Garden on June 5, 1959 at Windsor castle in England during recent spring walk about the castle grounds. In background is Brunswick tower. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the scarlet tunic, blue riding habit and white plumed tricorn hat, with the blue riband of the Order of the Garter, rides out from Buckingham Palace to take the salute at the ceremony of Trooping the Colour, June 15, 1960 in London. The ceremony marks the Queen's birthday. Behind the Queen is Prince Philip and with him is the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen's uncle. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sitting on rugs on the lawn like ordinary folks, the British royal family poses for a picture during a holiday at Balmoral, Scotland in September, 1960. Seated on papa Prince Philip's lap, Prince Andrew shows the smile which friends report he often displays, as Princess Anne plays with his royal toes. Queen Elizabeth II, looks down at her baby while Prince Charles smiles at the cameraman. Prince Andrew will celebrate his first birthday on February 19 minus his parents, away on a tour of India, Pakistan, Nepal and Iran. (AP Photo)
AP
Prince Philip, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II listen to President John Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in London on June 5, 1961. The Kennedys were the guests of the Queen and Prince at dinner. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, stand with their hosts Maharaja and Maharani of Jaipur, in the forests of Rajasthan, India, Jan. 24, 1961. From left; Prince Philip, unknown, unknown child, Maharaja of Jaipur, Queen, Maharani Gayatri Devi, rest are unnamed. The tiger in the foreground was shot by Prince Philip and the elephants used in the hunt are seen at the back. (AP Photo)
AP
Prince Philip wore traditional gray topper as he escorted Queen Elizabeth II to the races at Ascot, England on June 19, 1962. The Royal couple headed a title-studded group at the fashionable track. The Queen waved as she and the Prince rode in an open carriage around the track prior to the race program. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with unidentified officials during her visit to the Colony Hospital, in Grenada, on Feb. 11, 1966. The Queen and the Prince are on a tour of the Caribbean. (AP Photo)
AP
FILE - In this July 30, 1966 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup, the Jules Rimet trophy, to England's team captain Bobby Moore. Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 90th birthday on Thursday, April 21, 2016. (AP Photo, file)
STF
Queen Elizabeth II smiles in rain at Montreal’s Expo 67 as she holds her umbrella during the tour of the Exposition on July 3, 1967. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Queen Elizabeth II crowns her son Charles, Prince of Wales during his investiture ceremony on July 1, 1969 at Caernarfon Castle in Wales. Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh is seated at right. Britain's Home Secretary James Callaghan looks on. (AP Photo)
Uncredited
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II introduces the Emperor Hirohito of Japan to her daughter Princess Anne, right, on his arrival at Victoria Station, London, on Oct. 5, 1971. The Emperor and his wife, Empress Nagako, are in Britain for a four-day state visit. (AP Photo/Harris)
Laurence Harris
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, continuing her tour of Asia, talks with schoolchildren during her visit to Sarawak, Malaysia in March 1972. (AP Photo)
AP
President Gerald Ford Stands with Queen Elizabeth II and Mrs. Betty Ford joins Prince Philip at night on Saturday, July 10, 1976, as they go to dinner aboard the Yacht Britannia. The Fords were guests of the Royal Family on the yacht docked at the U.S. Navy Base at Newport, R.I. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II laughs as young girl was reluctant to hand over a bouquet of flowers during the Royal visit to Luxembourg, on Nov. 8, 1976. The Queen's husband Prince Philip, stands just behind the Queen. (AP Photo)
AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, receives congratulations from City of London wellwishers during a brief walkabout in London, England, June 7, 1977. (AP Photo/Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II of England, and King Hassan II of Morocco during an open drive round Casablanca, Morocco on October 29, 1980 as the Queen nears the end of her visit. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, and his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their marriage at St. Paul's Cathedral. (AP Photo, File)
STF
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, walk on the grounds of Sandringham House, Norfolk on Feb. 4, 1982, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Tuesday, June 8, 1982 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, left, on Centennial, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, England. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, file)
BOB DAUGHERTY
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 1983 file photo, the Queen and Mother Teresa look at the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit which Her majesty has just presented to the Lady of Calcutta, at the Rashtrapati Shavar, in New Delhi. (AP Photo, file)
Anonymous
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, with members of the Jordanian Army on her arrival for a State Visit, in Amman, Jordan, March 27 1984. (AP Photo/Staff/Saade).
ZOUHEIR SAADE
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as she left the Royal Chapel in Windsor Great Park where they attended morning prayer on Sunday, April 20, 1986. (AP Photo/Rota/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
Queen Elizabeth II's hat resembles one of a 2000-year-old terracotta warrior she saw while visiting Xian, China on Thursday, Oct. 16, 1986. Queen wears blue outfit. Warriors are brown-grey. (AP Photo/Bregg)
Bregg
In this Aug. 4, 1987 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)
Martin Cleaver
Queen Elizabeth II and a group from the Children's Shakespeare Festival watch Fritz Weaver, left, portray King Lear and Jack Ryland, as Kent, during a performance at the Shakespeare Theatre at the Folger on Thursday, May 16, 1991 in Washington. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
Barry Thumma
In this Saturday, June 4, 1994 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles, as she sits alongside President Bill Clinton at a dinner in the Guildhall in Portsmouth, England, commemorating the 50th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
Doug Mills
Queen Elizabeth II, right, on stage with Eastern Cape Premier, Raymond Mhlaba, center, and his wife Thandile, in traditional dress, left, at the Centenary Hall New Brighton, near Port Elizabeth, South Africa on Wednesday, March 22, 1995. The Queen watched choirs, singers and bare-breasted dancers perform a traditional dance while on the third day of her official visit to the country. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell/Pool)
Denis Farrell
FILE - In this Tuesday July 9, 1996 file photo, South African President Nelson Mandela stands with Britain Queen Elizabeth II on his arrival at Buckingham Palace, in London for a state banquet in his honour following his arrival in Britain. (AP Photo, file)
STF
Escorted by an Indian honor guard, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Indian diplomats, unseen, during the Queen's official welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, Monday, October 13, 1997. The arrival of the Queen on a week-long visit was marred by an alleged remark by Indian Prime Minister Gujral describing Britain as "a third-rate power."(AP Photo/John Moore)
JOHN MOORE
FILE - This is a Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2000 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II as they meet at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Alessandro Bianchi, Pool, File)
ALESSANDRO BIANCHI
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, escorted by the Duke of Edinburgh walk in procession through The Royal Gallery on their way to the House of Lords where the Queen will give her speech during the ceremonial state opening of Parliament in London Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2002. (AP Photo/Adrian Dennis, Pool)
ADRIAN DENNIS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas Day message in the Yellow Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Dec. 15, 2004, in this photo made available in London, Friday Dec. 24, 2004.(AP Photo/Fiona Hanson/WPA pool)
FIONA HANSON
Queen Elizabeth II smiles prior to a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris Monday, April 5, 2004, as the Queen starts a three-day state visit to France to mark 100 years of formal friendship between France and Britain. The Entente Cordiale, signed in London on April 8, 1904, resolved a number of colonial disputes and helped to forge an alliance against a resurgent Germany. At right is Prince Philip. (AP Photo/pool, Laurent Rebours)
LAURENT REBOURS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspects the Canadian Army in a rain swept stadium during the Centennial Celebration in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, May 23 2005. (AP Photo/PA, Fiona Hanson)
FIONA HANSON
Britain's Prince Harry, second from right, grins and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II smiles, as she inspects the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England Wednesday April 12, 2006. Prince Harry was on of the cadets passing out as a commissioned officer, and will join the Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry, and one of Britain's oldest army regiments. (AP Photo/Dylan Martinez, pool)
DYLAN MARTINEZ
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, tosses a puck as Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic, right, looks on ahead of friendly ice-hockey match between HK Aquacity SKP Poprad Slovakia, right, and Guildford Flames Ice Hockey Club, England, left, in Poprad, central Slovakia, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2008. Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit Slovakia Oct. 23-24 to pay their first-ever visit to the country at the invitation of the Slovak President. (AP Photo/CTK, Jak Koller)
Jan Koller
US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, pose with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday April 1, 2009.(AP Photo/John Stillwell, pool)
John Stillwell
Queen Elizabeth II addresses the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, July 6, 2010, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Queen Elizabeth II sits on the throne beside Prince Philip, right, in the House of Lords prior to delivering the Queen's Speech at the Palace of Westminster in London Tuesday, May, 25, 2010. Queen Elizabeth II has opened Parliament nearly 60 times, but she will have an unfamiliar task Tuesday as she sets out the legislative program of a coalition government — the country's first since World War II. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alastair Grant
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Prince Philip in Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of a state banquet on Tuesday May 24, 2011. President Barack Obama immersed himself in the grandeur of Britain's royal family Tuesday, as Queen Elizabeth II welcomed him to Buckingham Palace for the first day of a state visit. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, Pool)
Chris Jackson
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to thousands of people in Stormont estate, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, June 27, 2012. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh continued their Northern Ireland visit to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip take their leave of the House of Lords after the Queen read the Queen's Speech to lawmakers in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2012. Queen Elizabeth II said Wednesday that Britain's government plans to finally reform the centuries-old House of Lords and introduce direct elections for members. Announcing the government's new legislative program in an opulent pageant of pomp and politics, the queen said planned laws would introduce a smaller, mainly upper elected chamber.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alastair Grant
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave from Chelsea Harbour in London on a launch on the first part of their journey in the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant Sunday June 3, 2012. More than 1,000 boats will sail down the River Thames on Sunday in a flotilla tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years on the throne that organizers are calling the biggest pageant on the river for 350 years. (AP Photo/Eddie Mulholland, Pool)
EDDIE MULHOLLAND
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reviews The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery (KTRHA) in Hyde Park, during their 70th Anniversary in London, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP)
John Stillwell
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, as she visits London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in central London, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP)
Yui Mok
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace, as NATO leaders gather to mark 70 years of the alliance, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts were gathering in London Tuesday to mark the alliance's 70th birthday amid deep tensions as spats between leaders expose a lack of unity that risks undermining military organization's credibility. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
Yui Mok
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, to view the Energetics Enclosure and display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence.
Ben Stansall/Pool via AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
Leon Neal
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The newly bred deep pink commemorative rose has officially been named in memory of the late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund to support young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
Steve Parsons
In this undated photo issued on Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. The photograph at left shows the queen and Prince Philip taken in 2007 at Broadlands to mark their diamond wedding anniversary. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington station in London, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, marking the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Andrew Matthews
Queen Elizabeth II, on to the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with the Duke of Kent London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, from the left, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP PhotoAlastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP)
Jane Barlow
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.(Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Jane Barlow
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!