 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought
0 comments
AP

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country's Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected.

The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk that belongs to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which pumps crude from Kazakhstan. The oil spilled while being pumped into the Minerva Symphony tanker, which sails under the Greek flag.

Authorities initially estimated that the spill covered only about 200 square meters (2,153 square feet), but Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 80 square kilometers (nearly 31 square miles).

WWF Russia has estimated that about 100 metric tons of oil have spilled into the sea.

The Prosecutor General's office has opened a criminal probe on charges of environmental pollution and said it would seek damages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico march celebrates World's Indigenous Day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021
World

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday.

+8
Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining
World

Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Pompeii's archaeological park is offering free swab tests, the Vatican Museums posted refund instructions and tourists whipped out smart phones to show QR codes along with admission tickets Friday as a new COVID-19 certification rule took effect in Italy as part of the government's plan to rein in a summer surge in infections.

+8
Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home
World

Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane.

+20
'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response
World

'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being largely tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico march celebrates World's Indigenous Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News