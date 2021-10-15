 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russia breaks record again for COVID-19 deaths, infections
0 comments
AP

Russia breaks record again for COVID-19 deaths, infections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's daily tolls of coronavirus infections and deaths surged to another record on Friday, a quickly mounting figure that has put a severe strain on the country's health care system.

The government’s coronavirus task force reported 32,196 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 999 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The record for daily COVID-19 deaths in Russia has been broken repeatedly over the past few weeks, as fatalities steadily approach 1,000 in a single day. It comes amid increasing infections and a reluctance by authorities to toughen restrictions that would further cripple the economy.

The government said this week that about 43 million Russians, or just about 29% of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully vaccinated. Authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccination with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine skepticism and conflicting signals from officials stymied the efforts.

Despite the mounting toll, the Kremlin has also ruled out a new nationwide lockdown like the one early on in the pandemic that badly hurt the economy, eroding President Vladimir Putin’s popularity. Instead, it has delegated the power to enforce coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that local officials could toughen restrictions if a region's health care system gets close to being overwhelmed with patients.

Some of Russia's 85 regions already have restricted attendance at large public events and limited access to theaters, restaurants and other places. However, life remains largely normal in Moscow, St. Petersburg and many other Russian cities, with businesses operating as usual and mask mandates loosely enforced.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko acknowledged Thursday that Russia's medical facilities have come under growing strain and said that authorities have offered retired medics who were vaccinated to return to work.

Overall, Russia’s coronavirus task force has registered over 7.9 million confirmed cases and 221,313 deaths — Europe's highest death toll. The official record ranks Russia as the fifth-hardest-hit nation in the world following the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

However, the state statistics agency Rosstat, which also counts deaths where the virus wasn’t considered the main cause, has reported a much higher toll of pandemic deaths — about 418,000 deaths of people with COVID-19 as of August. If that higher number is used, Russia would be the fourth hardest-hit nation in the world, ahead of Mexico.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video)

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story
World

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

+12
Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces
World

Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Rome judge halted the trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces on the day it opened Thursday, saying there was no certainty they had been officially informed that they were charged in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student.

+17
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
World

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

  • Updated

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don't lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japanese artist creates life-like sculptures out of cardboard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News