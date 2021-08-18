Russia calls independent election watchdog a 'foreign agent'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have added a prominent independent election monitoring group to its registry of “foreign agents,” a move that is part of a relentless government crackdown on independent media and activists ahead of the September parliamentary election.

It is the second time that Golos, Russia's leading election watchdog founded in 2000, was slapped with the “foreign agent” designation, which implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit the recipient.

The group was first labeled as “foreign agent” in 2013 and liquidated as a non-governmental organization three years later. It has continued to operate without registering as an NGO, exposing violations at various elections.

On Wednesday Golos was added to a new registry of “foreign agents,” created by Russia's Justice Ministry for groups that are not registered as a legal entity in Russia. It is the only entry in the registry so far, however, a number of Russian NGOs in recent years switched to operating as informal entities in order to not be affected by the “foreign agent” designation.