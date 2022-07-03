 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Muscatine Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
spotlight AP

Russia claims control of pivotal eastern Ukrainian city

  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed control Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its grinding war.

Ukraine's General Staff of the military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province, but the president said the fight for the city was ongoing.

If confirmed, Russia's complete seizure of Luhansk would provide its forces a stronger base from which to press their advance in neighboring Donetsk province and bring them one step closer to achieving one of President Vladimir Putin’s major goals: capturing the entire Donbas.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that Russia’s troops, with members of a local separatist militia, “have established full control over the city of Lysychansk” and now hold all of Luhansk, according to a ministry statement published Sunday.

Keep up with the rest of the story here:

Watch Now: How parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine have changed, and more of today's top videos

Here's how parts of Ukraine that are occupied by Russia have changed, a rare white rainbow was seen over a city in northern China, and more of today's top videos.

Here's how life in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine has changed
World
AP

Here's how life in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine has changed

  • Updated
  • 0

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine four months ago, getting information about life in the regions Russian forces has become difficult.

Rare white rainbow seen over city in northern China
World
AP

Rare white rainbow seen over city in northern China

  • Updated
  • 0

A white rainbow, also known as a fog bow, was seen over the city of Heihe in Heilongjiang Province, China, on June 29. White rainbows occur in…

Texas migrant deaths: Suspected driver charged with human trafficking
National
AP

Texas migrant deaths: Suspected driver charged with human trafficking

  • Updated
  • 0

Fifty-one migrants died after being stuck inside a sweltering truck in one of the deadliest human trafficking incidents in recent history.

Traditional wine battle returns in northern Spain
World
AP

Traditional wine battle returns in northern Spain

  • Updated
  • 0

The battle of the wine of Haro in northern Spain returns after a two-year break due to Covid-19. This wine battle takes place on Saint Peters …

Covid-19: France asks citizens to wear masks again in public transport
World
AP

Covid-19: France asks citizens to wear masks again in public transport

  • Updated
  • 0

French people should start wearing masks again in crowded areas, especially in public transport, as France has to deal with a new wave of COVI…

Pokémon Go developers create new virtual friends
Games
AP

Pokémon Go developers create new virtual friends

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is all we know about the new game “Peridot” from Niantic.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk says he met the pope

Elon Musk says he met the pope

The Vatican kept mum but the Tesla CEO tweeted a pic of him, Pope Francis and his four kids. The pope often meets privately with the rich and powerful, usually making an appeal for them to do more good.

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Danish police say a shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall has left several people dead and injured. Police said the suspected gunman who is custody is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall after the shooting on Sunday. The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields. The mall opened in 2004. A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles was scheduled to be held at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT; 2 p.m. EDT) at the nearby Royal Arena. It was unclear whether the concert would be held.

Ukrainian survivor: Only a 'monster' would attack a mall

Ukrainian survivor: Only a 'monster' would attack a mall

The shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was nothing extraordinary, but in the middle of war it offered an escape for some residents. In a few moments on Monday, it suddenly became a hellish inferno after it was hit by a Russian airstrike. Authorities say at least 18 people are dead, more than 20 are missing and scores are wounded. The Kremenchuk mall is now the latest addition to the allegations of war crimes levied against Russia in the Ukraine war. One mall employee who said he had stepped outside for a cigarette when the air raid siren went off estimated 1,000 people had been in the mall, contradicting Russia’s claim it was empty.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News