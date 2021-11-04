Russia expels Dutch newspaper reporter, cites violations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch newspaper reporter has been expelled from Russia, a move denounced Thursday as “unacceptable” by the Netherlands' foreign ministry.

The De Volkskrant newspaper reported Thursday that its Moscow correspondent, Tom Vennink, was ordered to leave Russia earlier this week after his residency permit was withdrawn over what authorities described as “administrative violations.”

Vennink is not the first reporter thrown out of Russia this year. In August, Russia refused to renew the visa of Sarah Rainsford, a longtime reporter for the BBC in Moscow. The U.K.'s Foreign Ministry said the action was retaliation for the British government's refusal to extend a visa to a Russian news agency correspondent.

Independent Russian media also are under increasing pressure. The government added several prominent news outlets, including the Dozhd television station and the online news site Meduza, to its list of foreign agents this year.

The designation, which media organizations see as an attempt to undermine an outlet's credibility. requires listees to preface their stories with a statement that the report comes from an organization that is considered a foreign agent.